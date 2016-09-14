The World in Brief

Israel's Peres hospitalized after stroke

JERUSALEM -- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres suffered a "major stroke" on Tuesday and experienced heavy bleeding in the brain, a hospital official said, as doctors raced to stabilize the 93-year-old Nobel laureate.

Dr. Itzik Kreiss, director of the Sheba Medical Center, told reporters outside the hospital near Tel Aviv that Peres experienced "lots of bleeding" as a result of the stroke. Kreiss said Peres had undergone a battery of tests and that doctors planned to hold another assessment in a few hours.

Standing alongside Kreiss, Peres' son Chemi said the situation was "not simple" but that the family was trying to stay positive.

"My father is very special. I am keeping optimistic. Hoping for the best. But these hours are not easy," he said.

He thanked the Israeli public for offering its support and prayers.

Over a seven-decade career, Peres served three terms as prime minister and stints as foreign and finance minister. He won the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an interim peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Israel denies aircraft downed by Syria

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military struck artillery positions in Syria on Tuesday after a projectile from that country's civil war hit the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, but denied a Syrian claim that Syrian forces shot down two Israeli aircraft.

The encounter was the fifth case since last week in which fighting in Syria has spilled over into Israel, and the first since a U.S.-Russia brokered truce went into effect at sunset on Monday to try to end the civil war, now in its sixth year.

Israel has largely remained on the sidelines of the fighting, but it has carried out reprisals on Syrian positions when errant fire previously landed in Israel.

Shortly after the air raid, Syria's armed forces claimed to have shot down an Israeli warplane and an unmanned drone along the frontier.

The Israeli military quickly denied the report, saying that a pair of surface-to-air missiles were fired at its aircraft but missed.

U.S. says ISIS chemical site destroyed

U.S. warplanes eliminated a "significant chemical threat" to Iraqi civilians by bombing an Islamic State-held building complex near Mosul that Islamic State militants had converted from pharmaceutical manufacturing to chemical weapons production, the three-star general in charge of U.S. air operations in the Middle East said Tuesday.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian told reporters at the Pentagon that the militant group had converted the buildings from pharmaceutical manufacturing to chemical weapons production, adding that the target was an extremist headquarters used to produce lethal chemicals, possibly including chlorine and mustard gas. He provided no details on the chemical production.

Harrigian described the airstrike as a large, well-planned operation, which destroyed more than 50 targets at the site with a variety of U.S. warplanes, including Air Force B-52 bombers and Marine Corps F-18D attack planes. Other U.S. officials said later that a total of 12 U.S. planes were used.

Harrigian said the mission was part of a broader effort to cut off the Islamic State's main sources of revenue, kill their leaders and create "organizational dysfunction."

Philippines leader rejects joint patrols

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday that he won't allow government forces to conduct joint patrols of disputed waters near the South China Sea with foreign powers.

Duterte also said he was considering acquiring defense equipment from Russia and China. The Philippines traditionally has leaned on the U.S., its longtime treaty ally, and other Western allies for its security needs.

The remarks were the latest from a Philippine president who has had an uneasy relationship with the U.S. but also has tried to mend relations with China strained over South China Sea disputes.

Duterte said he wanted only Philippine territorial waters, up to 12 nautical miles offshore, to be patrolled by Filipino forces, but not other offshore areas that are contested.

A Section on 09/14/2016