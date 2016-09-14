Jailed kidnapping suspect points police to 3rd body

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say a woman reported being held captive, leading to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect, a murder confession and the discovery of three bodies.

The Mansfield News Journal says police went to an Ashland home after the woman called authorities Tuesday morning. They found remains of two people at the supposedly vacant property.

A 40-year-old man was jailed on a kidnapping charge.

Richland County's prosecutor tells the News Journal the man admitted he had killed a woman in June at a different property in nearby Madison Township. On Tuesday, investigators checked it and found a body in a wooded ravine behind that house, which was destroyed by fire.

Authorities are working to identify the remains.