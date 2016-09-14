Iran threatened aircraft, U.S. says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy says Iran has threatened two U.S. maritime patrol aircraft flying over the Strait of Hormuz.

It’s the latest in a series of encounters between Iranian and American forces raising tensions in and around the Persian Gulf.

U.S. 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Bill Urban said in a statement Tuesday that the aircraft were flying in international airspace on Saturday when Iranian air defense stations warned them that they were nearing Iranian airspace.

He said the Iranians said “we will fire Iranian missile” if they did not change course, and that the Americans replied they were conducting routine operations in international airspace. He said the planes then continued on their mission.

Urban called the interaction “unprofessional” but not “unsafe” because the planes were out of known surface-to-air weapons range.