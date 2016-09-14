Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. Something you didn't even see as a problem has been holding you back. This year you'll come to an awareness and then blossom in a blink. Embracing the new way will be easy. In January, you will demonstrate what years of practice and study have given you and be chosen for a position.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Are you just making the best of the way things are turning out or are things really turning out for the best? It's hard to say, because with your stellar attitude you continually spot opportunity and turn potential into reality.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Nothing in life is created apart from others. The extent to which you depend on your crew is pretty remarkable today, and even more remarkable is the way they meet and then exceed your highest expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's the same way with people as it is with fruit: When they're squeezed, you find out what kind of juice is inside. The pressure is on today and this will work in your favor as people find out the powerful potion of zesty vitality you're made of.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're in an extraordinarily selfless mood today and anyone lucky enough to join forces with you will experience your loyalty. Their interests will become your interests, their goals your project, their obstacles your mission.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The bad news is that you are definitely your own worst enemy. The good news is that you have no others today. So reason with yourself. Go easier. Call off the fight if you can. If not, do try and win yourself over.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): On whom can you depend? As emotionally close as you may feel to someone, practical matters must be assessed in practical terms. Reassess your support system, based on the evidence of recent behavior.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your reputation stirs up a sense of wonder, anticipation and expectation. What do they know about you before you enter the room? How can you tweak this early information to be seen in the best light?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): This project could drag on for years, or it could be done in a few weeks. Go for the short route. Get more people involved, invest more money and concentrate more time. The power of momentum is on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Some things can't be bought. What you need today can be. However, the greater the emotional connection is for those involved in making it happen, the smaller the dollar amount will be needed to fund the effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To receive help you don't need only keeps you from working at the level that will allow you to attract the help you do need to grow. The more you can do to become self-sufficient, the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There will be something of a competition involved in acquiring today's goods. It will boil down to who got there first and how aggressively this person tries to pursue the spoils.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you didn't set up your deal in the early stages of the plan, now that you're at the end there's a tough decision to be made about how to split up the credit and the profit.

