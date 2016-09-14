Group says Arkansas lawsuit ballot measure signatures incorrectly tossed

LITTLE ROCK — The group behind a proposal being challenged before the Arkansas Supreme Court to put limits on damages awarded in medical lawsuits claims state election officials incorrectly tossed out some of the signatures that were submitted for the ballot measure.

Health Care Access For Arkansans on Wednesday filed the complaint as a counter-claim to one of two lawsuits trying to disqualify its proposal from the November ballot. The proposal, if approved by voters, would allow the Legislature to limit non-economic damages awarded for medical injury against health care providers, with a minimum cap of $250,000.

The group's filing Wednesday doesn't say how many signatures should be counted. The lawsuit is challenging the ballot measure's wording and claims thousands of its signatures should be tossed out.