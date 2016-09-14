Germany jails 3, alleges ISIS ties

BERLIN — Three Syrians who entered Germany as migrants have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State and may have had links to those who carried out the Paris terrorist attacks last year, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomas de Maiziere, the German interior minister, said that the travel documents the men were carrying when they were arrested Tuesday had been issued by the same authority as ones found on some of the men who carried out the attacks in and around Paris in November. Authorities also said that the three Syrians appeared to have used the same smugglers to enter Germany and to apply for asylum as some of those involved in the terrorist assaults in France.

“It could be that this was a sleeper cell,” de Maiziere told reporters.

Prosecutors said in a statement that they believed that the three came to Germany in November to carry out a planned attack for the group or to await instructions for one.

German security authorities have been on high alert since two young men who entered the country as migrants and who had received benefits funded by German taxpayers carried out separate attacks in Bavaria in July, wounding dozens. Both attacks appeared linked to or inspired by the Islamic State, authorities said.

The three men arrested Tuesday were identified only by their first names and last initials, in keeping with German privacy laws: Mahir al-H., 17; Mohamed A., 26; and Ibrahim M., 18.

Prosecutors said they suspected that Mahir al-H. had joined Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria at some point before September 2015 and that he had received training in the use of weapons and explosives.

In October, he and the two other suspects “pledged to an Islamic State operative responsible for operations and attacks outside of Islamic Stateheld territory to travel to Europe,” where they were either to carry out a planned attack or await instructions, prosecutors said. “For this, they were supplied with passports issued by the Islamic State and tens of thousands of dollars, as well as mobile phones with previously installed communication programs.”