Gunman shoots 3 at senior citizen apartment complex before killing self

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A gunman shot three people — killing one — at a senior citizen apartment complex in Cheyenne on Wednesday morning before killing himself as officers closed in on him, police said.

One of the three people shot by the gunman is dead, said Dan Long, spokesman for the Cheyenne Police Department. There's no immediate word on the condition of the other two victims.

One of the victims was shot inside the complex, on Cheyenne's northeast side, and the other two were shot outside, Long said. It's not known yet whether the three unidentified shooting victims lived at the complex.

Long identified the deceased gunman as Larry Rosenberg, 77, a resident of the apartment complex. The shootings happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Rosenberg fled the scene after the shooting, but he killed himself as officers approached him at a location nearby, Long said. It wasn't clear yet whether he fled on foot or by vehicle, Long said.

Police have not released information about what sort of weapons were used in the shootings. Rosenberg was found with a handgun and a rifle, Long said.