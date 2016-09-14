Cure turkey legs to get that festival-style flavor

The secret to making an authentic festival-style turkey leg is that the meat needs to be cured, like a ham. The curing process gives it that hammy flavor that many of us crave, and it makes the meat very juicy.

Festival Smoked Turkey Legs

1/2 cup Morton Tender Quick curing salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon pickling spices (such as corned beef spice mix)

2 tablespoons liquid smoke if you are using an oven or grill, skip if using a smoker

1/2 gallon of water

3 or 4 turkey legs

1 large resealable plastic bag

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons of your favorite rub or paprika

Curing: Mix Morton Tender Quick curing salt, brown sugar, pickling spices and liquid smoke into 1/2 gallon of water and stir until curing salt and brown sugar are dissolved.

Place 3 or 4 turkey legs into a large, resealable plastic bag, add the curing liquid and seal the bag.

Place bag in bowl or pan to catch any liquid (if the bag springs a leak), then place into the refrigerator for 24 hours.

Cooking: When ready to cook, heat oven, grill or smoker to somewhere between 225 and 250 degrees.

Remove legs from curing liquid and rinse off in cold water, making sure to remove all the pickling spices.

Pat legs dry with a paper towel.

Coat legs with olive oil, then lightly coat them with rub or paprika.

Smoke in smoker or roast in oven for about 3 hours, or when the temperature of the legs reads 180 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, turning 3 to 4 times. It might seem as if we are overcooking the legs, but turkey legs have a lot of connective tissue, which needs to be broken down with high heat. The cure will help keep the legs juicy.

At 180 degrees, turn heat up to around 350 to 400 degrees to crisp the skin. This should take about 15 minutes. Watch carefully to make sure the skin does not burn.

Pull legs out and wrap each in foil for easy serving.

Makes 3 or 4 turkey legs.

