Committed, says pipeline's chief

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The head of a Texas company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline told employees Tuesday that the company is committed to the project despite strong opposition and a federal order to voluntarily halt construction near an American Indian reservation in North Dakota.

The memo to employees, which was also released to some media outlets, is the first time in months the company has provided details of the four-state, 1,172-mile project.

It came the same day as a planned "day of action" in cities around the United States and in other countries, including a rally that drew hundreds in Washington to hear U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and others speak. Authorities also arrested 22 people for interfering with construction on the pipeline about 70 miles northwest of the main protest site near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren told employees the pipeline is nearly 60 percent complete and that "concerns about the pipeline's impact on the local water supply are unfounded."

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe is challenging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to grant about 200 permits at water crossings for the pipeline, which goes through the Dakotas and Iowa to Illinois.

A Section on 09/14/2016