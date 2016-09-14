Chicken, rice start a cheesy casserole

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

As fall approaches, many of us are beginning to crave the comfort of rib-sticking meals like casseroles and stews.

This casserole is from Jenny Ann Boyer.

Chicken and Rice Casserole

4 chicken breasts OR 1 whole chicken boiled, skinned, boned and cubed

1 1/2 cups rice cooked in 3 cups chicken broth for 20 minutes

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

1 (8-ounce) container sour cream

1 soup can chicken broth

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Combine the chicken, rice, soup, sour cream and chicken broth and mix well. Transfer to a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle with cheese and return to oven until cheese melts.

This easy chicken and dumplings recipe is partly prepared in a slow cooker and comes from Brenda Shields.

Joy's Chicken and Dumplin's

2 to 3 carrots

1 small onion

2 to 3 ribs celery

1 whole chicken

Water

Salt and pepper

2 large cans refrigerated biscuits

Place the carrots, onion and celery in the bottom of a Crock-Pot, lay whole chicken over vegetables and add enough water to cover. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Cook on low for 8 hours or until chicken is falling off the bone.

Remove chicken and debone. Strain broth into a large pot. Bring to a boil. Take the biscuits and flatten each into a small circle. Cut into strips and drop into boiling broth. Reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes. Add chicken pieces and serve.

This raspberry bar recipe comes from a Sherwood reader wishing to remain anonymous.

"This is a sure-fire hit for raspberry lovers," she writes.

Raspberry Squares

3/4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 3/4 cups flour

1/2 cup pecans, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 (8-ounce) jar seeded raspberry preserves

1/2 cup shredded or flaked coconut

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, beat butter, sugar and almond extract until thoroughly combined. Add flour, pecans and salt. Beat until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Reserve 1 cup of the mixture.

Press the remaining mixture into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch pan. (Use a slightly smaller pan for thicker bars.)

Spread the raspberry preserves evenly over the crust. Sprinkle preserves with the reserved flour mixture and coconut. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until crust and top are golden. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

