Driver dies when car veers off west Little Rock road, lands in pond

A man died Tuesday after he drove off a road in west Little Rock and crashed into a pond, police said.

The victim drove a red Chevrolet off Rahling Road and into a pond, said officer Richard Hilgeman, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

The victim's identity was not released Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1800 block of Rahling Road at 5:28 p.m. for a report of a vehicle in water, he said.

Authorities pulled the man from vehicle and transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Hilgeman said. The vehicle was completely submerged and upside down in the water, he said.

Hilgeman said it was unclear which way the driver was traveling on Rahling Road. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, he said, and the man was the car's only occupant.

The water rescue unit from the Pulaski County sheriff's office and the Little Rock Fire Department were on the scene Tuesday.

Metro on 09/14/2016