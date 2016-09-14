Budget deficit hits $107B in August; year's total up 17%

WASHINGTON -- The federal government recorded a budget deficit of $107.1 billion in August, slightly lower than the July deficit.

However, officials said the imbalance through 11 months of this budget year is up sharply from a year ago, reflecting higher spending and lower-than-expected tax revenue.

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the deficit, with one month to go in the federal budget year that ends Sept. 30, totaled $620.8 billion, up 17.1 percent from the same period a year ago. The August deficit was slightly lower than the $112.8 billion imbalance in July.

Last month, the Congressional Budget Office revised its estimate for the fiscal 2016 deficit up sharply to show a fiscal year imbalance of $590 billion. That was up from a March projection of $534 billion.

The budget office estimate for the fiscal 2016 deficit is close to the $599.9 billion deficit that President Barack Obama's administration estimated when it released its budget review in July. Both projections are about one-third higher than the actual deficit in fiscal 2015, which the budget office has said totals $438.4 billion, the lowest deficit in eight years.

Through the first 11 months of this budget year, federal revenue totaled $2.91 trillion, 0.9 percent higher than the same period in 2015, while outlays totaled $3.53 trillion, up 3.4 percent from the same period in 2015.

The budget office sees steadily rising deficits over the next decade, reflecting higher Social Security and Medicare payments as baby boomers retire. But because the budget office in its latest report projected that economic growth will slow, it also expects that interest rates over the next decade will remain lower as well. That means the government will have to spend less to finance the debt.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that annual deficits over the next decade will be $712 billion lower than it projected in March. However, that would still result in $8.57 trillion being added to the national debt over that period. The total federal debt at present stands at $19.48 trillion.

A Section on 09/14/2016