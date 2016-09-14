Bayer, Monsanto try to create global chemical and agricultural giant

FRANKFURT, Germany — The U.S. seedmaker Monsanto agreed to a $57 billion buyout offer from Germany's Bayer in a deal that would create a global agricultural and chemical giant.

The deal comes with record harvest driving crop prices to painfully low levels for farmers.

It was the third time in four months that Bayer returned with a richer offer to sell the acquisition to Monsanto, and hopefully, its shareholders.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $66 billion. If approved, Monsanto will continue to be based in St. Louis.

Bayer said Wednesday that it would pay Monsanto shareholders $128 per share — in cash. That represents a 44 percent premium over Monsanto's closing price May 9, the day before a proposed deal was announced.

The deal must still get the nod from both Monsanto shareholders and regulators, who in the U.S. have recently rejected a pair of megadeals in the health sector.

Signaling its confidence that it would be able to push the deal through, Bayer as part of negotiations told Monsanto that it would pay a $2 billion break-up fee if it falls apart.

Bayer said the transaction brings together two different but complementary companies. Bayer makes a wide range of crop protection chemicals that kill weeds, bugs and fungus, while Monsanto is known for its seeds business and the weedkiller Glyphosate.

Bayer, based in Leverkusen, said the companies' combined agriculture business would keep its seeds business and North American business headquarters in St. Louis, where Monsanto is currently based.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.