Arkansas teaching aide arrested on charge of delivering marijuana

An instructional aide at a northwest Arkansas school was arrested Monday on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, according to police.

In a preliminary report, authorities said a confidential informant bought around 45 grams of marijuana on two occasions from 34-year-old Skye Peterson of Farmington as part of a five-month investigation.

Peterson is listed in employee contracts for the 2016-17 school year as a secondary teaching assistant with the Farmington School District, which is just west of Fayetteville.

He was arrested Monday and transported to the Washington County jail, where he was released Tuesday on $2,500 bond, records show.

The district said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that it was gathering information and evaluating the accusations made against Peterson.

“Please be assured that the district takes these allegations very seriously and will make decisions based on the best interest of our students,” officials said.

Additional information regarding Peterson’s employment status with the district was not immediately available.

Peterson had a first appearance set for Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court.