7day menu planner

SUNDAY: Celebrate family time with Grilled Marinated Sirloin Steak (see recipe). Serve with packaged yellow rice. Add black beans and sliced avocados, along with Cuban bread. Mini Fresh Fruit Cups With Pastry Toppers are good for dessert. Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, mix 1 teaspoon sugar with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; set aside. Unroll 1 refrigerated pie crust according to package directions. Cut 8 (2- to 3-inch) decorative cutouts using cookie cutters in desired shapes. Sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar and place on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Top with decorative sprinkles, if desired. Cool. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine any mixture of sliced fresh fruit. Sweeten to taste with honey. Spoon fruit into ramekins. When pastry toppers are cool, stand one in each ramekin and serve.

Plan ahead: Save enough steak and fruit cups for Monday.

Tip: Bake any pastry scraps and top with cinnamon-sugar or sprinkles.

MONDAY: Make Steak Salad the easy way. Mix a packaged green salad with canned chickpeas (drained), sliced beets (drained from can or jar) and crumbled blue cheese; toss with a light vinaigrette and top with slices of leftover steak. Add any soup and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, have the leftover fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Linguine With White Clam Sauce is a low-cost meal. Cook chopped garlic in a little olive oil; add canned clam sauce and some chopped fresh parsley. Toss with cooked linguine. Serve with a spinach salad and garlic bread. For dessert, how about grapes.

WEDNESDAY: Round up the kids for Campout Casserole (see recipe). Serve with crunchy carrot sticks and corn tortillas. For dessert, the kids will love Fudgsicles.

THURSDAY: Who would miss meat with Mushroom and Bow-Tie Pasta (see recipe) for dinner? Add a hearts of romaine salad and Italian bread. Serve pears for dessert.

FRIDAY: No one will know you didn't spend hours preparing Kielbasa With Sauerkraut. Spread rinsed and drained refrigerated sauerkraut in a large skillet. Sprinkle with some caraway seeds. Cut kielbasa into chunks; place on kraut. Add a little beer or apple juice; cover and cook until hot. Add spicy mustard for the sausages. Serve with mixed salad greens and rye bread. Apple slices work for dessert.

SATURDAY: Grilled Grouper is a perfect meal for guests. Serve the fish with roasted red potatoes, with Corn and Tomato Relish on the side. Combine 1 (15-ounce) can corn (rinsed), 4 plum tomatoes (chopped), 1/2 cup sweet pickle relish, 1/2 cup Italian dressing and 2 to 4 drops hot sauce. Add a Boston lettuce salad and baguettes. Sorbet with butter cookies is an easy dessert.

THE RECIPES

Grilled Marinated Sirloin Steak

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons steak seasoning (such as McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak seasoning or another brand)

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 pounds trimmed sirloin steak, 3/4-inch thick

In a small bowl, combine juices, oil, steak seasoning, oregano and cumin; mix well.

Place steak in a large resealable plastic bag; pour marinade over and turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Remove steak from marinade; reserve marinade. Grill over medium heat 7 to 13 minutes (uncovered) for medium-rare to medium doneness. Brush both sides with reserved marinade after about 5 minutes (discard any remaining marinade). Slice and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 135 calories, 25 g protein, 3 g fat, no carbohydrate, 58 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.

Campout Casserole

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1 small green bell pepper, chopped

2 (15-ounce) cans Great Northern beans, rinsed

1 cup mild salsa

4 slices cooked bacon, crumbled, divided use

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided use

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and bell pepper for 10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are softened; drain well. Stir in beans and salsa. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer 10 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Spoon half the mixture into a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with half the bacon and half the cheese. Pour remaining bean mixture over cheese. Top with remaining bacon and cheese. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until bubbly.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium beans and reduced-fat cheese) contains approximately 260 calories, 23 g protein, 10 g fat, 22 g carbohydrate, 44 mg cholesterol, 417 mg sodium and 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.

Mushroom and Bow-Tie Pasta

12 ounces bow-tie pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

8 ounces sliced crimini mushrooms

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 (5- to 6-ounce) package baby spinach

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil on medium. Add onion and bell pepper and cook 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and golden, stirring often. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds, stirring. Add mushrooms, vinegar, pepper and salt; cook on medium-high about 10 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, stirring often.

Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water. Return pasta to pot; stir in mushroom mixture, spinach and reserved cooking water. Mix well and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 405 calories, 15 g protein, 5 g fat, 75 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 281 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 5.

