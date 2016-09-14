3 shot in drug-deal try in Little Rock, police say

Three people were shot in a drug deal-turned-robbery late Monday in Little Rock, police reported.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.

Officers were called at 11:06 p.m. to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where Malik Shabazz McDaniel and his girlfriend Shaneice Shalane Ervin were being treated for gunshot wounds. McDaniel, 20, and Ervin, 19, told investigators they'd been shot at Kitchen Express at 4600 Asher Ave., according to police. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers were then called to UAMS Medical Center, where Demetrice Johnson, 26, had arrived with a gunshot wound. Police said he underwent surgery and was in stable condition. Investigators said they later learned that Fitzgerald Moore, 27, had driven Johnson to the hospital.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said in a news release that each of the four faces charges in the shooting at Kitchen Express.

An arrest report states that McDaniel and Ervin met Johnson and Moore at the restaurant to sell them Xanax. But Johnson and Moore tried to rob the couple and the group "got into a shootout," according to the report.

McDaniel's and Ervin's 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of their car during the gunfight, police reported. She was not injured. Hilgeman said the child was released into the custody of a family member.

McDaniel and Ervin, who live in Benton, were both released from the hospital and charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a felony. Neither was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Tuesday.

Moore, of Little Rock, was being held at the jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Johnson remained hospitalized Tuesday. Hilgeman said charges against Johnson were pending, but he could not provide further details.

An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 09/14/2016