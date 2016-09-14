3 accidents over 2-day span cause 3 fatalities on Arkansas roads

Three separate accidents on Arkansas roads killed two people Monday and a third person Tuesday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County on Tuesday, according to a police report.

A 2008 Nissan Altima was driving east on Arkansas 238 about 7:45 a.m. when a 2005 International failed to yield while turning onto the road from a private drive, police said.

The Nissan hit the International, according to the report.

The crash killed a Brinkley girl who was a passenger in the Nissan, police said. The Nissan driver and another passenger, both girls, were injured in the crash, according to the report.

The children were not identified in the report. Arkansas State Police does not release the names of children involved in fatal traffic crashes.

A 37-year-old pedestrian died Monday night after she was hit by a car while walking on the shoulder of a state highway in Hot Spring County, according to a report.

Layla Johnson of Malvern was walking on the side of Arkansas 7 near Bismarck at around 8:27 p.m. when she was hit by a 2004 Mazda that was headed south, police said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A three-vehicle crash in White County left one person dead and three others injured Monday, according to a report.

Dois Owen, 69, of Rose Bud was driving west on Arkansas 36 on Monday afternoon when he ran off the road and overcorrected, police said.

Owen crossed both lanes and crashed head-on into a 2007 Dodge that was headed east, police said.

The Dodge then hit a westbound 2015 Nissan head-on, according to the report.

The crash, which occured around 1:05 p.m., killed Owen and injured Larry Barker, 70, and Opal Barker, 69, both of Searcy, who were in the Dodge.

Nissan driver Donna Matlock, 52, of Mount Vernon was also injured in the crash, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of all three accidents, police said.

