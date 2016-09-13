Wall added to requests on monuments at state Capitol

Competing proposals to place monuments of the Ten Commandments and a Satanic idol on the state Capitol grounds spawned a third request Wednesday -- to build a wall to hide them both.

The Saline Atheist and Skeptic Society submitted an application to the Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission, requesting to have its proposal for an 8-foot-high brick "Wall of Separation" be heard when the commission meets today.

The commission is to review today proposals for the Ten Commandments monument and a statue of Baphomet, a goat-faced demonic deity.

After the Legislature passed a law last year favoring the placement of the privately funded Ten Commandments monument on Capitol grounds, the New York-based Satanic Temple made a similar request for its bronze deity statue.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Mark Martin, who is chairman of the grounds commission, could not be reached Wednesday to comment on whether the third proposal will also be reviewed today.

The application for the wall, submitted by Skeptic Society founder LeeWood Thomas, says the 15-foot-long and 2-foot-wide barrier would be paid for through a "buy-a-brick" campaign. The wall would feature plaques with quotes about the separation of church and state.

"My hope is the wall will appear somewhere between where these monuments might show up and the state Capitol," Thomas said.

Even if all three proposals are allowed to proceed and be constructed, the wall would not totally obscure the view of the religious monuments. The Satanists' proposal calls for the Baphomet statue to be a half-foot taller than the wall, and its horns would likely be visible.

Metro on 09/13/2016