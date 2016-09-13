U.S. flies bombers near N. Korea border

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea -- The United States today sent two nuclear-capable supersonic bombers streaking over ally South Korea in a show of force meant to cow North Korea after its recent nuclear test and to settle rattled nerves in the South.

The B-1B bombers, escorted by U.S. and South Korean jets, were seen by an Associated Press photographer as they flew over Osan Air Base, which is 75 miles from the border with North Korea.

Such flyovers are common during higher-than-normal animosity on the Korean Peninsula, which is technically in a state of war because there has never been a peace treaty to end the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korea does not have nuclear weapons and relies on the U.S. "nuclear umbrella" as a deterrent to North Korea. Washington also stations more than 28,000 troops in the South.

"The United States and [South Korea] are taking actions every day to strengthen our alliance and respond to North Korea's continued aggressive behavior," Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, said in a statement.

On Monday, South Korean President Park Geun-hye warned that there would be more provocations from North Korea after the North's fifth nuclear test last week, adding that they could raise the danger of war on the Korean Peninsula.

Park issued the warning when she met the leaders of opposition political parties to appeal for a united front against what she called the North's "maniacal obsession" with building a nuclear arsenal.

Park has become increasingly critical of North Korea since the test on Friday, saying that its leader, Kim Jong Un, was guilty of "fanatical recklessness" and that "his mental condition should be considered out of control."

On Monday, she ruled out dialogue with the country, saying its nuclear program was "not a bargaining chip" but a "present and urgent threat" to her country's security.

She said such discussions would only buy the North more time to perfect its nuclear weapons. China, Russia and opposition parties in South Korea called for talks with North Korea, insisting that sanctions alone could not end its nuclear ambitions.

"We are now facing a very serious security situation that is different from the past," Park told the opposition leaders, according to a statement released by her office.

"North Korea is claiming that it will carry out more provocations, and that could lead to danger of war on the Korean Peninsula or take various forms such as terrorist attacks and local provocations."

The nuclear test Friday was the most powerful by the North to date, and the government later claimed to have tested a "standardized" warhead to be fitted on its ballistic missiles. Although that claim cannot be independently verified, the latest test fueled fears of a growing nuclear threat. The United States and its allies are urging the U.N. Security Council to pass stronger sanctions against the North.

Earlier Monday, the South Korean Defense Ministry said the North had the ability to conduct another nuclear test at any time at its Punggye-ri test site, where all five underground nuclear tests have occurred.

The South Korean opposition leaders joined Park in condemning the North Korean nuclear test, but they accused her of using the North Korean threat to suppress dissent at home. They told Park that they opposed her decision to deploy a U.S.-backed missile-defense system in the South by late next year.

They said the move would only further antagonize North Korea and alienate China.

Beijing has opposed the system, saying that its powerful radar would be used to track China's missiles.

The United States says the system is intended to shield South Korea and U.S. military bases from North Korean missiles.

China reiterated Monday that American officials were to blame for inciting conflict on the Korean Peninsula. U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said after the nuclear test that China had an "important responsibility" in North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told reporters Monday that Carter was "being too modest."

She cited a Chinese saying -- "Whoever started the trouble should end it" -- in calling on the U.S. to "take on its due responsibility."

Since Friday, Chinese state media have repeatedly linked North Korea's latest nuclear test to the United States' plans to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea, which China has long opposed.

Separately, a United Nations relief agency reported that floods caused by heavy rains in northern North Korea last month killed 133 people and left 395 missing.

Citing figures from the North Korean government, the agency, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, also said that more than 35,500 houses and 8,700 schools and other buildings were damaged, as well as almost 40,000 acres of arable land.

Information for this article was contributed by Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/13/2016