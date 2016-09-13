The world in brief

Car bomb hurts 50; Turks blame Kurds

ISTANBUL -- Turkish authorities are accusing Kurdish militants of detonating a car bomb that wounded 50 people in front of the ruling party's municipal headquarters Monday in the eastern city of Van.

Van Gov. Ibrahim Tasyapan told state-run Anadolu news agency that 46 civilians and four police officers were wounded in the attack at a police checkpoint outside the party offices.

Tasyapan said two of the wounded were in serious condition, but he did not specify whether they are officers or civilians.

An earlier statement by the governor's office suggested the bombers were affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Hundreds of people have been killed and injured in Turkey in recent months in attacks the government says were carried out by Kurdish militants or the Islamic State militant group.

The governor's office said security forces were working to apprehend the perpetrators of the car-bombing.

Quake-ravaged town sues over cartoons

ROME -- The Italian town hardest hit by last month's earthquake on Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint denouncing French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for a cartoon depicting victims in layers of lasagna.

Mario Cicchetti, a lawyer who represents Amatrice, told The Associated Press by telephone that he lodged the complaint about the "macabre" cartoons at the prosecutors' office in Rieti, the provincial capital.

Charlie Hebdo published two cartoons referring to Amatrice, a hill town where most of the 295 people killed in the Aug. 24 quake lived and which is famed for a tomato sauce, "amatriciana," made from the cheeks of locally raised pigs and pecorino cheese. One cartoon showed arms and legs protruding from between layers of lasagna, and sauce-splattered survivors. The other, depicting rubble, was captioned: "It's not Charlie Hebdo that built your homes. It's the Mafia."

Prosecutors will decide whether the defamation complaint has merit.

They're already investigating why so many buildings collapsed, to see whether seismic-safety rules in the quake-prone central Apennine mountains area were adhered to or if corruption or other wrongdoing might have been involved in awarding construction contracts or building inspection certificates.

"The cartoons are macabre, senseless and incomprehensible," Cicchetti said, contending that they express "contempt for victims of a natural disaster."

Top Israeli court OKs force-feeding law

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Supreme Court has upheld a contentious force-feeding law, deeming it constitutional.

Court documents obtained Monday say the law found a "delicate balance" of value of human life, public interest, right to dignity and freedom of expression. In its ruling Sunday, the court said the law ensures medical and legal oversight.

The law allows Israel to force-feed a hunger striker if his life is in danger, even if the prisoner refuses.

Israel passed the law last year after a spate of hunger strikes by Palestinian prisoners over their detentions without charge. Israeli authorities worry that a prisoner's death could spark unrest.

Israel's medical establishment has protested the law, saying the practice amounts to torture. So far, there've been no reported instances of a prisoner being force-fed under the law.

U.N.: Saudi-led airstrikes at well kill 30

SANAA, Yemen -- Saudi-led airstrikes on a water well in northern Yemen have reportedly killed 30 people and wounded 17, a U.N. official said Monday.

The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, said in a statement that the casualties in the village of Beit Saadan included first responders and children. The strikes took place Saturday, on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

McGoldrick said he is "deeply disturbed" by the attacks on civilians and urged rival parties to resume a cease-fire declared by the United Nations in April.

Yemen's official news agency SABA, which is controlled by Houthi rebels, reported that 100 people were killed or wounded in the airstrikes. Witnesses said an initial airstrike killed 13 people, but then a number of rescuers were killed in subsequent airstrikes. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

The U.N. statement said it based its findings on its own sources and media reports. The death toll could not be independently verified. The Saudi-led coalition made no statement regarding the airstrikes, but its spokesman, Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Asiri, has said before that relief and rights groups are biased and give misleading reports.

Yemen's conflict pits the internationally recognized government, which is allied with a Saudi-led military coalition, against Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels and forces loyal to a former president.

