Texas State ideal for increased DJ Dean role

— Senior cornerback DJ Dean returned to action in Saturday’s 41-38 win at No. 15 TCU, but only in a reserve role.

The two-year starter played just six snaps in his first game back from a hamstring injury as Jared Collins (field), Ryan Pulley (boundary) and Henre’ Toliver (nickel) nearly went wire-to-wire for the Razorbacks in an at-times impressive effort for a secondary that had largely struggled in the opener against Louisiana Tech.

This week’s matchup with Sun Belt foe Texas State should be an opportunity to work Dean into the mix as he gets back into playing shape after injuring his hamstring in fall camp.

“The hamstring looked pretty good today,” secondary coach Paul Rhoads said.

Even with the marked improvement from week one to two, corner remains a question mark for Arkansas, if simply because of numbers. Arkansas is down to four scholarship corners, including Dean, after Britto Tutt and Kevin Richardson’s season-ending injuries and Cornelius Floyd and Willie Sykes’ transfers. Simply put: the Razorbacks need him back.

Discuss this story and interact with our staff of reporters at the football insider board.

Dean is among Arkansas’ best corners when healthy. But that’s been the issue for a player who has made 12 career starts and is the team’s active interceptions leader (4). He was slowed by a turf toe from late October on. He only missed the UT-Martin game, but was affected by the nagging injury the remainder of the season.

His physicality, ball skills and experience make him a valuable part of the secondary if he can stay on the field. He’s been working to get back in the mix. Texas State could provide the ideal setting for a larger-scale return.

“He’s doing good,” Collins said. “He’s excited to be back out there, coming off that hamstring. He’s just moving forward, working hard and taking it one day at a time trying to get better.”