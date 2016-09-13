Tech expert who set up Clinton's server ignores subpoena

Bryan Pagliano, (center) a former State Department employee who helped set up Hillary Rodham Clinton’s private email account, leaves a House committee hearing Thursday.

WASHINGTON — The former State Department computer specialist tasked with setting up the private email server Hillary Clinton used while secretary of state has refused a subpoena to appear before a House panel.

Bryan Pagliano was scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah is the committee's Republican chairman. Chaffetz said there will be consequences for Pagliano's refusal to appear and for "thumbing his nose at Congress."

He didn't specify what the penalties would be but said: "We're not letting go of this."

A letter from Pagliano's attorney released by the committee says Pagliano will continue to assert his constitutional right not to testify.

Pagliano refused to answer questions last year before a House panel investigating the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya.