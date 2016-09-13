Syrian cease-fire off to rough start

BEIRUT -- A cease-fire in the Syrian civil war, negotiated by Russia and the United States, officially took effect at sundown Monday after a weekend of intensified fighting and a vow by the president to retake the entire country.

But less than an hour into the truce, violations were reported.

Several residents in the divided northern city of Aleppo said via text message that a government helicopter had dropped explosive cylinders on a rebel-held district.

And in the southern province of Daraa, a rebel faction said in a statement that it had killed four government soldiers.

There had been widespread doubts that the cease-fire, timed to coincide with the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, would be respected.

Under the terms, if the cease-fire holds for seven days, the United States and Russia will undertake a new collaboration of airstrikes against jihadi militants in Syria, and the Syrian air force will be barred from flying over insurgent-held areas.

The United States supports an alliance of rebel groups, and Russia supports President Bashar Assad, but both countries share an antipathy for the Islamic State and al-Qaida militants who have seized parts of the country.

Assad used the hours ahead of the cease-fire's scheduled start to promise victory in his country's 5-year-old civil war, punctuating his pledge by visiting a Damascus suburb that rebels surrendered last month.

The visit by Assad to the suburb, Daraya, which had long been held by armed opposition fighters who want him deposed, was prominently reported by state television and other government media.

The loss of Daraya, which once symbolized rebel defiance in the face of encirclement and relentless bombing attacks, reflected Assad's strengthened position in the conflict since Russia intervened to help him a year ago.

An agreement on the cease-fire was reached late Friday at a Geneva meeting between Russian and American diplomats who have been struggling to find a way to reduce violence in the increasingly complex conflict so that food and medicine can reach civilians.

The agreement contains many caveats, and there are widespread doubts that it will work, especially among the array of Syrian opposition groups backed by the United States who fear that Assad is now even more entrenched in power.

Hours after the cease-fire came into force, a coalition of rebel factions put out a statement that stopped short of committing to it.

The al-Qaida-linked militants in Syria are closely allied to many rebel factions and are a powerful force in the defense of Aleppo in particular.

That raises the danger that continued airstrikes will draw rebels into retaliation, eventually leading to the cease-fire's collapse, much as previous attempts earlier this year fell apart.

"There is no balance in the agreement," said Col. Ahmad Hamada, an army defector who is now with the rebel group known as the Northern Division.

As the cease-fire came into effect, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Monday that rebel factions must distance themselves from the al-Qaida-linked militants, including the group that recently changed its name from the Nusra Front to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.

That group renounced its ties to al-Qaida in July, but their claim is rejected by the U.S.

Kerry also said the Syrian government must allow deliveries of humanitarian aid into besieged areas, including the rebel-held districts of Aleppo.

Assad said nothing about the agreement in his appearance in Daraya reported by Syrian media, which showed him praying at a mosque, walking past bombed buildings and driving his own silver sport utility vehicle.

"The Syrian state is determined to recover every area from the terrorists," Assad said, using his blanket terminology for supporters of the insurgency, which began in March 2011.

He said Syria's armed forces would prevail "regardless of any internal or external circumstances."

There was no sign over the weekend that combatants in the conflict were putting down their weapons ahead of the cease-fire's scheduled start.

If anything, the fighting intensified.

Nearly 100 people were reported killed in attacks on rebel-held areas around the country Saturday and Sunday, according to tallies by medical workers, rescuers and monitoring groups.

Multiple rounds of peace talks earlier this year in Geneva failed to make progress. Ultimately, talks have run into the question that neither side is willing to budge on -- the fate of Assad and his government.

As a result, the war has continued the grinding violence, killing more than 250,000 people and driving about 11 million people, half of Syria's population, from their homes since 2011.

