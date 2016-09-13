Super Quiz: One-Word Song Titles

September 13, 2016

  1. Barbra Streisand: "_ who need _ are the luckiest _ in the world."

  2. The Beatles: "__ all my troubles seemed so far away."

  3. Patsy Cline: "I'm __, __ for feeling so blue."

  4. Olivia Newton-John: "Let's get _, _, I wanna get __."

  5. Kenny Rogers: "__, I'm your knight in shining armor and I love you."

  6. Roy Orbison: "Left me standing all alone. Alone and __, _, __, _."

  7. Van Halen: "Might as well _ Go ahead, _. _!"

  8. Kenny Rogers: "You picked a fine time to leave me, ___."

  9. Frankie Valli: "__ is the word. It's got groove, it's got meaning."

ANSWERS:

  1. "People"

  2. "Yesterday"

  3. "Crazy"

  4. "Physical"

  5. "Lady"

  6. "Crying"

  7. "Jump"

  8. "Lucille"

  9. "Grease"

