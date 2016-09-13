Super Quiz: One-Word Song Titles
Posted: September 13, 2016 at 1:46 a.m.
Barbra Streisand: "_ who need _ are the luckiest _ in the world."
The Beatles: "__ all my troubles seemed so far away."
Patsy Cline: "I'm __, __ for feeling so blue."
Olivia Newton-John: "Let's get _, _, I wanna get __."
Kenny Rogers: "__, I'm your knight in shining armor and I love you."
Roy Orbison: "Left me standing all alone. Alone and __, _, __, _."
Van Halen: "Might as well _ Go ahead, _. _!"
Kenny Rogers: "You picked a fine time to leave me, ___."
Frankie Valli: "__ is the word. It's got groove, it's got meaning."
ANSWERS:
"People"
"Yesterday"
"Crazy"
"Physical"
"Lady"
"Crying"
"Jump"
"Lucille"
"Grease"
