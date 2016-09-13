Smoke from melting battery interrupts Ardis Ann school day

BENTONVILLE — Ardis Ann Middle School was evacuated briefly Tuesday afternoon after smoke filled the school's library.

The source of the smoke was identified as a computer server backup battery that had melted down, according to Marcus Williams, battalion chief for the Bentonville Fire Department.

The battery was located in a room adjacent to the library. Smoke was sucked up through the air conditioning system and circulated through part of the building, Williams said.

No injuries were reported. The school has 668 students in grades five and six.

Firefighters responded at 12:15 p.m. The scene was cleared at 12:45 p.m., Williams said.