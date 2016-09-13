Siloam Springs man arrested in connection with father's 2014 death

A Siloam Springs man was arrested Tuesday in connection with his father’s death, according to Capt. Ed Motsinger, who heads the criminal investigation division for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Ted Meehan, 30, was being held in Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was booked into the jail at 12:15 p.m. Monday. He was arrested in connection with capital murder.

Tim Meehan Sr., 55, was shot in his home at 15554 Airport Road just east of Siloam Springs.

Meehan was found in his bedroom with a single gunshot wound to his head on Dec. 26, 2014.