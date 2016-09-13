Sen. John Boozman airs his first TV ad of general election

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., is shown in this photo.

LITTLE ROCK — Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman is airing his first television ad of the general election as he seeks a second term, a sharp contrast to a Senate contest two years ago that saturated Arkansas' airwaves.

Boozman's campaign said Tuesday it was spending more than $300,000 to air the 30-second spot statewide. The ad touts Boozman's work on veterans needs and other issues.

The ad doesn't mention Boozman's Democratic challenger, former federal prosecutor Conner Eldridge. Boozman ran two television ads during his successful primary campaign earlier this year.

This year's Senate race hasn't drawn the money or attention that Republican Tom Cotton's successful ouster of then-Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor did two years ago. The two rivals and outside groups spent more than $68 million on that race.