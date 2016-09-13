Secretary of state: Arkansas panel can't reject Ten Commandments display

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin says a state panel doesn't have the authority to reject placing a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol, while three other proposed displays would still need legislative approval.

The state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Tuesday appointed two subcommittees to review the Ten Commandments monument along with proposals for a satanic statue and a "wall of separation" from an atheist group. The commission is also reviewing a proposed monument honoring gold star families.

The Legislature approved a measure last year requiring the state allow a privately funded Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol. Martin said the panel is bound by that law and is reviewing its aesthetics and other aspects.

Martin noted the other displays would also need legislative approval.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.