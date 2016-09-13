Russia says rebels have violated Syrian truce

BEIRUT — The Russian military says U.S.-backed rebels have repeatedly violated a cease-fire in Syria but that the nearly day-old truce has largely held.

Col. Sergei Kopytsyn said in a video call from an area near Aleppo that six people have been killed and another 10 have been wounded in the northern city since the truce went into force at sunset Monday.

Separately, he said two Syrian government troops were killed and another soldier was wounded by opposition shelling of the Castello road, a key route leading to rebel-held parts of Aleppo, on Monday night.

Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir, of the Russian military's general staff, said there have been 23 cease-fire violations by U.S- backed opposition units since the start of the truce.

