Pizza man dons pink bikini bottoms for fantasy football loss

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — The punishment for a New Jersey pizza man who finished last in his fantasy football league included a very public walk of shame and a pair of women's underwear.

Forty-two-year-old Angelo Boemio marched down a road in Toms River wearing only pink women's bikini bottoms and sneakers while hoisting a sign signifying his fantasy football misfortune.

The pizzeria owner strolled along Route 9 for 10 minutes on Labor Day, inducing hilarity and horror in pedestrians and motorists.

Boemio told the New York Post that people honked their horns and a woman with four children in her minivan drove back and forth five times as the kids laughed at his display.

He said police also called his business to tell them they were getting calls from concerned citizens.