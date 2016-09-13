On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I heard a sermon the other day about how we ought to be using our God-given abilities to help others, but I don't think I have any particular talents. I'm just an ordinary church member, and besides that I'm getting older and my health isn't very good.

-- E.M.

DEAR E.M.: Don't think that you're useless in God's eyes. Even if you aren't aware of it, God has given you at least one spiritual gift or ability -- just as He has every other believer.

And God wants you to discover your gift and use it for His glory. No, yours may not be as public as someone else's gift; not everyone (for example) is called to become a preacher or teacher. But that doesn't mean your gift is any less important in God's eyes. Some people, for example, have a God-given gift for encouraging others, or being kind or merciful, or giving wise advice to those who need it. The Bible says we "do not all have the same function. ... We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us" (Romans 12:4,6).

I can't help but think, for example, of the men and women I've known over the years to whom God had given a special gift of prayer. We're all called to pray, of course -- but some people have been given a special anointing by God to pray. Many I've known were older or even disabled -- but our ministry would have been impossible without them.

Ask God to show you what gift He has given you. Then commit it (and your whole life) to Jesus Christ, and seek to use it to help others. The Bible says, "Therefore encourage one another and build each other up" (1 Thessalonians 5:11).

