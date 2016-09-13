Obama upbeat on cash for Zika

WASHINGTON -- Striking a conciliatory tone after an Oval Office sit-down, President Barack Obama and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared themselves hopeful Monday that an agreement can be reached to keep the government running and to provide money to take care of the worsening Zika outbreak.

"I was encouraged by some of the constructive work that's being done right now," Obama said after his meeting with the top four congressional leaders, two from each party.

Long-sought provisions to provide money to deal with the Zika virus appear likely to be added to a must-pass spending bill to fund the government through Dec. 9.

Current funding runs out Sept. 30, the end of the government's fiscal year.

Entering the Capitol after the meeting, McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters that the group "talked about wrapping up the funding issue, and I think we're all in a very good place to do that on a bipartisan basis pretty quickly."

Obama, for his part, said his "hope is that by the time Congress adjourns, before the election, that we will have an agreement in place to fund the government and that Zika funding will be taken care of."

His remarks in the Oval Office, with congressional leaders looking on, represented a marked shift in tone from a preview of the meeting provided by his spokesman just hours earlier.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest had said reasonable people could probably figure out a solution to the issues "in a couple of hours," but added that "unfortunately, they're stuck with Mitch McConnell and [House Speaker] Paul Ryan being responsible for this."

Conservative opposition to the emerging deal remains, but negotiators worked through the weekend on the details. The Zika money has stalled since Obama first requested $1.9 billion in February, but congressional Republican leaders seem likely to jettison provisions opposed by Democrats restricting any of the money from going to affiliates of Planned Parenthood in Puerto Rico.

Speaking on the Senate floor in advance of the White House meeting, McConnell confirmed that he expected action by week's end on a funding bill including Zika money.

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said his staff was working "diligently" toward a solution, and he called on Republicans to "get away from their vendetta against Planned Parenthood ... Planned Parenthood should not be part of Zika funding."

The funding question comes as government scientists step up their warnings about the spread of the virus, which can cause birth defects. More than 670 pregnant women in the states and Washington, D.C., have the virus, leading to the births of at least 17 babies with microcephaly so far.

On Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Thomas Frieden said that "we are now essentially out of money" and warned that the country is "about to see a bunch of kids born with microcephaly" in the coming months.

Obama, just back from a trip to Asia, invited the GOP leaders, Ryan, R-Wis., and McConnell, and their counterparts, Reid and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The lawmakers have been back from a seven-week summer recess for only a week but already are eager to depart again so that vulnerable lawmakers of both parties can campaign for re-election. The government funding bill is the only must-pass piece of legislation ahead of the election and thus has become the vehicle for the Zika provisions.

Louisiana seeks $2.8B

Also on the agenda for the president and legislators is a request from Louisiana's governor for $2.8 billion in federal assistance to help the state recover from devastating flooding. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, last week had requested $2 billion, but he upped the amount on Monday.

Louisiana's GOP-dominated congressional delegation sent Obama a letter Monday urging him to submit a disaster aid request so that Congress can act on it this year, though it fell short of indicating that the funding should be added specifically to the stopgap spending bill.

"It is crucial that a Louisiana supplemental disaster funding component be included as part of a funding bill," the lawmakers wrote. "To facilitate and expedite consideration of a Louisiana supplemental spending package, we request you to make a supplemental appropriations request to Congress."

Torrential rains last month damaged more than 84,000 homes in the state, many in the Baton Rouge area. More than 180,000 people have registered for disaster aid.

At the same time Monday, a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers separately wrote to congressional leaders asking for more money to respond to recent floods in Texas.

But John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said Monday afternoon that he expected flood-related funding to be debated after the election in the lame-duck session.

Obama said he and the congressional leaders discussed the need for disaster relief in Louisiana and elsewhere but gave no specifics on the conversation.

Obama's priorities for a lame-duck postelection session of Congress also were on the table, including Obama's biggest remaining foreign policy priority, the 12-nation free-trade Trans-Pacific Partnership. During his recent trip to Asia, Obama repeatedly called on Congress to pass what the White House considers a legacy-burnishing deal.

The president said he was hopeful about being able to "get things done" with Congress on issues such as an overhaul of the criminal justice system when legislators meet again after the elections.

Separately Monday, the Senate voted to move forward on a $10 billion water projects bill that includes $220 million in emergency funding for Flint, Mich., and other communities beset by lead-contaminated water.

Senators advanced the bill 90-1 on a procedural vote, with approval expected later this week.

The bipartisan measure would authorize 29 projects in 18 states for dredging, flood control and other projects overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The measure includes $100 million in grants and loans to replace lead-contaminated pipes in Flint and other cities with lead emergencies, as well as $70 million toward loans to improve water infrastructure across the country. It also includes $50 million to bolster lead-prevention programs and test water for lead in schools.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Nancy Benac, Matthew Daly and Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press and by Steven T. Dennis and Billy House of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 09/13/2016