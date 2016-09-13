In the news

Lynn Mapstone, 36, used a shotgun to outshoot her fiance by hitting 44 of 50 clay targets compared with his 33 and then donned a wedding dress to exchange vows with 47-year-old Peter Derrigo at a shooting club in DeWitt, N.Y.

Merete Hodne, a hairdresser who works in a salon near Stavanger, Norway, said she will appeal a $1,200 fine and an order to pay $600 in court costs after being found guilty of discrimination for refusing to serve a Muslim woman wearing a hijab.

Louis LaSalle, 55, of Clementon, N.J., was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography after investigators determined that his neighbor’s open Wi-Fi connection was being used to download thousands of images and hundreds of videos.

Cmdr. Bill Urban of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said a sailor who hadn’t told her superior officers that she was pregnant, as required, has given birth to a 7-pound baby girl aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf.

Adalberto Perez, 46, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison by a federal judge in Miami for an armed robbery in which gold bars worth $4.8 million were taken from a truck on Interstate 95 in North Carolina that was stopped by use of a remote-control device that released pepper spray in the cab.

Shunsuke Mutai, Japan’s vice minister of reconstruction, is under fire for having a colleague carry him piggyback through a big puddle of water when he forgot his boots as he and a government team assessed storm damage in the town of Iwaizumi.

Patrick Giblin, 52, formerly of Ventnor, N.J., faces a wire fraud charge after federal prosecutors said he used a telephone dating service to lure at least eight women in five states into relationships so he could ask for loans he didn’t intend to repay.

Emirjeta Xhelili, 32, was arrested by New York City police on assault and other charges after authorities said she attacked two Muslim women in Brooklyn as they pushed their children in strollers, hitting one as she demanded they leave America and then trying to rip off both their hijabs.

Ken Bell, spokesman for the Sumter County, S.C., sheriff’s office, said deputies followed wheel tracks back to the home of a 2-yearold after a passer-by saw the toddler, wearing a diaper and gray jogging pants, driving down the street in the middle of the night in a battery-powered toy car.