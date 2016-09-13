Names and faces

• Cate Blanchett and other big-name movie stars are lending their faces to a video that entreats viewers to imagine what they would do to survive if they had to flee war. The Oscar-winning actress and goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees headlines the video released Monday. Titled "What They Took With Them," the text in it was drawn from a rhythmic poem of that name by Jenifer Toksvig, which was based on real refugees' accounts. Over an opening image of a helicopter dropping bombs and a cloud from an explosion, the words "If you had to flee your home, what would you take?" flash across the screen. Photographs and video footage of refugees and war appear over the text. Reading shoulder-to-shoulder inside a studio, Blanchett and actors including Keira Knightley, Stanley Tucci, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jesse Eisenberg rattle off the personal possessions fleeing refugees often pack in haste: phones, crackers, water, diapers, money and identity papers. But the list includes less-obvious items: a sacred book, prayer beads, a rug, a Virgin Mary necklace, a cup, house keys, even face-whitening cream. The script also highlights the desperate survival tactics some refugees resort to during their flights. Last year, more than 1 million people -- mostly from war-torn Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan -- migrated to Europe, nearly all by crossing the Mediterranean Sea in overloaded boats. The United Nations says 65 million were displaced worldwide at the end of 2015, setting a new postwar record.

• A Vermont town hopes to bring home the bacon for its third annual Baconfest -- Kevin Bacon, that is. The Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce started a social media blitz last month inviting Bacon to Saturday's event. Residents in Brattleboro have been photographed with a life-size cardboard cutout of him as part of the campaign. So far, there's been no word from Bacon. "Flat Bacon" has appeared with Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin and Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, among others. When asked about the likelihood of the real Bacon attending, the chamber's executive director told WCAX-TV: "Pretty much zero, but we thought it's worth a try." Baconfest features races, music and bacon recipes. It'll end with a screening of the Kevin Bacon film Footloose.

A Section on 09/13/2016