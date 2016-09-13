Man sentenced for stalking Northwest Arkansas woman

A Virginia man was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison for stalking a Northwest Arkansas woman, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser.

James Daniel Hobgood, 36, had a brief romantic involvement with the woman in Virginia, according to the news release. However, the woman told agents with Homeland Security Investigations that she soon began rebuffing his advances, and moved to Northwest Arkansas in January 2015.

Hobgood began contacting her by by email, Facebook messages and text message, demanding that she apologize to him in person, according to the news release.

When she did not, Hobgood created social media accounts representing her as a stripper and escort, according to the news release. He also emailed and mailed letters to her employer claiming she was a stripper and escort, the news release stated.

Hobgood also repeatedly contacted the woman's family and told them he wouldn't stop unless she apologized, the news release stated.

When agents contacted Hobgood about the allegations, he said he would not stop until he cost the woman her job "based on her lies, and/or that she repent for the perceived wrongs committed against him," the news release stated.

Agents also corroborated the woman's allegations with Hobgood's cell phone and Facebook history, according to the news release.

Hobgood pleaded guilty April 13.