Man gets probation for passing fake $100 bill at strip club

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich.— A Michigan man who paid a stripper with a counterfeit $100 bill after a lap dance could have the charges dropped if he stays out of criminal trouble for a year.

The Saginaw News reported that Stephen Gidcumb received a delayed sentence Monday and was placed on one year of probation for uttering and publishing counterfeit notes and carrying a concealed weapon.

Gidcumb was arrested May 13 after the fake money was passed at a strip club in Kochville Township, near Saginaw. Other bogus bills were found at his Mount Morris home. They were made on a computer.

Gidcumb pleaded guilty in August and told a judge Monday that the actions were "completely out of character."

He also was ordered Monday to pay $100 in restitution.