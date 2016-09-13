Life term for killing reduced to 40 years

A 41-year-old North Little Rock man who has spent three-fifths of his life in prison for fatally shooting one man and wounding another when he was 16 accepted a 40-year prison sentence on Monday after his life sentence was ruled illegal by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The sentence, negotiated by defense attorney Lou Marczuk, will make Detric Avelle Franklin immediately eligible for parole since his crime falls under the early-release laws in place at the time of his conviction. A 40-year sentence for murder required convicts to serve at least half their sentence.

The laws now require convicts to serve at least 70 percent of the term imposed, which would be 28 years out of a 40-year sentence, before qualifying for parole. Short of a life term or capital punishment, 40 years is the maximum sentence that can be imposed for murder for someone with no prior convictions.

Senior deputy prosecutor John Johnson said Franklin will get credit against his sentence for every day he's been incarcerated.

Arrested the day of the July 1991 slaying, Franklin has been imprisoned for 25 years, two months and three days as of today.

Franklin's appearance Monday before Circuit Judge Leon Johnson was the result of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that bar teenage killers from receiving automatic life sentences with no chance of parole and require any defendant serving such a sentence to be resentenced.

About 50 convicts in Arkansas qualify for new sentencing under the high court's rulings. Franklin became the second person in Pulaski County to be resentenced as a consequence. Randy Damon Wilkins, 38, was the first. Wilkins became eligible for parole in August after his life sentence without parole for killing a mother of two was reduced to 30 years.

The Supreme Court outlawed the death penalty for juvenile killers in 2005, and now restricts courts from sentencing child offenders to life in prison except in murder cases and requires that they be given the opportunity to apply for parole.

A Pulaski County jury spared Franklin the death penalty after a four-day trial in April 1992, when he was 17, for capital murder and attempted capital murder for killing 23-year-old Richard Campbell and wounding Thomas Bryan, then 27, in an ambush outside their Maple Street apartment in North Little Rock. Life in prison without parole was the only other possible sentence at the time.

Campbell and Bryan had been acting as volunteer security guards for their neighborhood out of concern about increasing crime. They had been wearing caps and shirts labeled "security."

Bryan, the survivor, identified Franklin as the person among a group of teenagers who had confronted him about carrying a baseball bat while making his rounds in the neighborhood.

He told jurors that he was putting the bat away when he and Campbell were shot on their front porch, but he testified that he did not see who had shot them.

A Maple Street neighbor, John Rossignol, told jurors he saw a girl in the group of teenagers hand something to Franklin just before the teen started shooting.

The men were shot with a sawed-off shotgun, and Franklin testified that another teenager was the killer. His lawyer at trial, R.S. McCullough, said Franklin had been on Maple Street earlier but had left to go home before the shooting.

Other teens who had been with them the night of the killing also identified the other boy, who had the street name Al Capone, as the shooter.

Franklin lived about a half-mile away on Melrose Circle in a house still owned by his parents, records show. The teen did not have any prior convictions.

The trial had racial overtones, with witnesses stating that Franklin, who is black, had shot the white victims after saying he was going "to shoot me some white people."

An all-white jury was selected to hear the case after a selection process that took more than a day, in part because potential jurors were subjected to additional review because prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

Metro on 09/13/2016