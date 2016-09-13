Khan grave popular after father's speech

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nineteen rows down and 20 to the right. Those are the numbers Mimi Robinson wanted to know: the distance between her father and Capt. Humayun Khan at Arlington National Cemetery.

Like many Americans, Robinson was moved when Khan's father testified to his son's values and sacrifice at the Democratic National Convention in July. So, earlier this month, she walked the neatly ordered grounds from the grave site of her father, a member of the Coast Guard who died in 2014, to the marker for Khan.

At the foot of the captain's gravestone, with its Islamic crescent and Purple Heart inscription, she left a handwritten note on a sheet of loose-leaf paper.

"I've been thinking about the ways politics and bureaucracy have tainted my love for this country," she wrote. "But seeing your parents, learning about you -- has shown and reminded me of the dignity, love and blessings stitched into the diverse fabric of the United States."

Since late July, thousands of people -- veterans, relatives of fallen soldiers, even those with no connection to the cemetery -- have made their way to Khan's grave, deep inside the cemetery, to bear witness and offer words of support.

"We try to count the messages" left behind, Khan's father, Khizr, said in an interview Friday. "We have exhausted number 4,000 and counted on."

Humayun Khan would have turned 40 on Friday. Khizr Khan and his wife, Ghazala, were too busy that day to visit his grave, but on Saturday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, they made the more than two-hour drive from their home in Charlottesville, Va., as they had numerous other times.

The site -- section 60, grave 7986 -- has become so frequently visited that tour guides and other staff members have memorized the grave number so they can offer directions. It has emerged as a kind of organic meeting point, where lives intersect and people like Robinson come to do that math of proximity and sacrifice, and to make a statement about what Khan's story adds up to.

"He was a person that put a face to everything good about minority groups in America," Robinson said in an interview. "He's what we all value in this country really deep down. It's him and it's other soldiers who don't have the spotlight like he has right now."

Khizr Khan, who in his speech at the Democratic National Convention delivered a blistering denunciation of Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and whose family Trump later belittled, said the address had offered a reminder that "certain values are worth fighting for."

"Those values are and remain our values through Capt. Humayun Khan's values: care for others and the good of the nation," he added.

Charles Cowherd of Alexandria, Va., whose twin brother, an Army lieutenant, rests in a grave three plots from Humayun Khan's, has been visiting Section 60 since 2004, when his brother was killed in Iraq. Khan died just weeks later, also in Iraq, in a suicide bombing in June at his base.

That section of the cemetery contains the remains of many other service members who have died in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Lately, Cowherd said, he has noticed a difference among the mourners there.

"The composition was a little bit different going to that grave," he said. "It touched a segment of people that wouldn't be going there otherwise."

Some, he said, are offering a rebuttal to Trump's denigration of the Khan family. Trump, for example, played on religious stereotypes by suggesting that Khizr Khan had not allowed his wife to speak at the convention.

The letters collected from the grave site end up piled in boxes on the dining room table at the Khans' home. Slowly, Khizr Khan said, he and his wife are working through them. They read each note and write to thank those who have left return addresses.

When the Khans visit the cemetery, the ritual is different now. Staff members do not question who Khizr Khan is when he forgets his entry pass to drive in. Visitors approach him to introduce themselves. The grave site, too, is no longer the family's alone.

