Judge rules hot-check conviction 'infamous,' lops hopeful off ballot

Jim Hall, a Republican state House candidate from Monticello, was ordered to be removed from two county ballots Monday by a special judge who said Hall's conviction for passing a bad check made him ineligible for office.

The morning ruling came as mock-ups of ballots from Drew and Ashley counties for the Nov. 8 general election and special election were due to be sent to the printer this week. Hall told a reporter later in the afternoon that he was considering an appeal.

"The ballots for the district may just have to be redone," Hall said.

Former state Rep. Johnnie Bolin, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit against Hall last month after discovering the hot-check conviction -- to which Hall pleaded guilty in April -- in court records from Faulkner County. The lawsuit alleged that the misdemeanor crime included an intent to defraud, which would be considered an "infamous crime" and make Hall ineligible to serve in the General Assembly under a section of the Arkansas Constitution.

Hall disputed claims that he purposely wrote a bad check, which he said was used to purchase a $500 incubator for his son in 2014.

In a response filed Friday to the lawsuit, Hall said he told the woman who sold him the incubator not to cash the check until a Social Security payment was deposited into his account, but he was told that one of her relatives had stolen the check and tried to cash it.

Repeating previous claims he had made accusing both local Republicans and Democrats of conspiring against him, Hall said Monday that special Circuit Judge David Laser "stole" the election from him.

A written copy of Laser's ruling was unavailable Monday.

Laser, a retired circuit judge, was appointed after all the judges in the 10th Judicial Circuit recused due to a lawsuit Hall had previously filed against each of them, the local prosecutor and the circuit court clerk.

Republicans distanced themselves from Hall last month, when state party Chairman Doyle Webb called on Hall to end his candidacy after the Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld Hall's 2015 conviction on harassment charges. Hall has appealed the case to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The harassment charges, also misdemeanors, would not have qualified as "infamous crimes," disqualifying Hall from office, and he even vowed to cast his vote from jail if the Supreme Court denied his appeal.

Bolin sought to remove Hall from the ballot with his lawsuit citing the hot-check conviction, which was compiled by Chris Burks, an attorney for the state Democratic Party.

Bolin could not be reached for comment Monday. Burks said the judge's ruling showed that "election law is important, rule of law is important, and people should be on notice across the state."

Hall won the District 9 March Republican primary unopposed and was also slated to run as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 special election called to immediately fill a vacancy in the seat. The vacancy was caused by the death of state Rep. Sheilla Lampkin, D-Monticello, in July.

Democrats nominated retired Army officer and Department of Human Services attorney LeAnne Burch of Monticello to run in both races. Republicans declined to back a candidate in the special election, a move that caused Hall to accuse local party officials of conspiring against his candidacy.

In a statement released Monday, Hall repeated those assertions, pointing to claims by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that the presidential election is "rigged."

Hall also announced that he plans to run as independent for the seat during the next election cycle in 2018.

Reached by phone immediately after Monday's ruling, Hall appeared to concede, saying he did not have the money to appeal the case. However, about 30 minutes later, Hall called back to say someone had "privately volunteered" to fund a challenge to the ruling, which Hall said he was considering.

Ashley County has sent its ballots to a company in Omaha, which plans to begin processing them soon, and Drew County was due to send its ballots to the printer Friday, clerks from both counties said. Before the final ballots are printed at the end of the month, the company must send county officials proofs to review.

Because Hall was the only candidate to file as a write-in candidate in the special election, the option will be removed from both ballots, the clerks said.

