Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. Even though the year is what you make it, there are certain drops of undeniable good fortune that keep your spirit growing strong.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider the importance of passing on a verbal legacy of positive stories. Those who hear of the strength and fortitude of earlier generations will be inspired to find greatness inside themselves, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A relationship that has been at odds now has a good chance at aligning most auspiciously for both parties. Differences become less significant as you see ways to serve a mutual interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You want to be inspired. You want to be challenged. The person who can do this without thinking, flinching or worrying in the least how you'll react will kindle a mighty attraction in you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't forget about the stories common to your family or group. These verbal traditions, passed from generation to generation, communicate the shared values of the group, which include strength and commitment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The natural drive is to relieve tension. That's why some people can't resist popping the bubble wrap. However, it would be a mistake, and a missed opportunity, to let the tension out of a relationship too soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In most of life's deep questions, the answers lie in the context. Because each situation is unique and complex, one quantifiable answer is never going to fit all. In a related story, be wary of vitamin salesmen and the like today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've so much energy to bring to an arrangement that finding another leader who matches your level will be nearly impossible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You need to make an intellectual connection today even more than you did yesterday, otherwise you're going to feel alone on your thought plane and unsure about what to want next. Seek company with the like- and high-minded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Scientist and statesman Ben Franklin called his habit of journaling the "constant felicity" of his life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your virtues are not being disputed, nor your contributions contested. And yet, you still feel opposed by someone who is supposed to be on your side. It's time to ask: What is this argument really about?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you got your way all of the time, life would become unbearably boring.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You never seem to tire of trying to make life better for the ones you love. Their happiness is the basis for yours.

Style on 09/13/2016