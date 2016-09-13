Hogs-Frogs was cable's most watched game of week 2

Arkansas junior quarterback Austin Allen looks to throw on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

— Arkansas' game against TCU was cable's most watched college football game of last weekend.

The Razorbacks' double-overtime win was viewed by 2.47 million people on ESPN, according to Paulsen Sports Media Watch. The game had a 1.5 rating.

Four network games eclipsed the total for Arkansas-TCU. Tennessee's win over Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway led all telecasts, bringing in 5.8 million viewers and a 3.35 share for ABC.

ABC also drew more than 4 million viewers for Ohio State's win over Tulsa and more than 2.8 million for Michigan's win over Central Florida.

More than 2.5 million watched Florida's win over Kentucky on CBS.