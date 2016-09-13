Easton in tune on American Fork; De La Soul is back

B Tim Easton

American Fork

Last Chance Records

Nashville, Tenn.-based folk rocker Tim Easton knows how to start an album. "Right Before Your Own Eyes" gets American Fork off to a rollicking start, with a shuffling opening that eventually cartwheels into an inspiring call to arms complete with saxophone, keyboards and layered backing vocals. It's an excellent starting point for this brief but fulfilling eight-track collection released by Little Rock's Last Chance Records in conjunction with Easton's own Campfire Propaganda imprint.

"There has to be something more than killing time," he sings on the breezy praise to nonconformity "Killing Time;" "Gatekeeper" is a dark, bluesy workout with a groovy, acoustic slide about the ugly side of the music business; "Alaskan Bars" is a surreal, novelty track about a barfly with what sounds like a Tom Waits sample; "Now vs. Now" is a slow-groove meditation about the road and independence and there's even a shout-out to Elmore James called, what else? "Elmore James."

Throughout American Fork, Easton beautifully nails his version of Americana folk rock -- tuneful and smart with just enough of an edge to keep things interesting.

Hot tracks: "Right Before Your Own Eyes," "Now vs. Now"

-- SEAN CLANCY

ABarbra Streisand

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Columbia

It may sound like blasphemy, especially where Barbra Streisand is involved, but perfection is overrated.

Though Streisand has spent much of her legendary career fretting about every single note she sings, on her new album there are some notes that are less than perfect and, somewhat shockingly, a few may belong to her -- because the delivery conveys the moment better or it adds to her duet partner's performance.

For this warm, enjoyable set, Streisand works with actors to tackle Broadway classics, using dialogue to set the scene. It works remarkably well with Hugh Jackman on the stormy "Any Moment Now" and with Alec Baldwin on "The Best Thing That Ever Has Happened," where his loose, likable delivery sets up Streisand gloriously.

The real revelation here is Chris Pine, whose wonderful croon on the medley of "I'll Be Seeing You" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" should have Michael Buble quaking.

With Encore, Streisand embraces the realities of her 74-year-old voice and that decision pays dividends for everyone involved -- including her fans.

Hot tracks: "Any Moment Now," "I'll Be Seeing You/I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face"

-- GLENN GAMBOA

Newsday (TNS)

ADe La Soul

and the Anonymous Nobody

AOI

Long before Frank Ocean was making avant-garde hip-hop, De La Soul crafted weird, wordy, rapping prose and cut-and-paste collage soul for humorous (often scathing) critiques on the genre's overt machismo and consumerism. On silly, catchy, Prince Paul-produced albums 3 Feet High and Rising (1989) and the merrily mordant De La Soul Is Dead (1991) the trio sampled Hall & Oates, Chicago and French-language recordings while rapping blowzily about hippie activities and roller-skating Saturdays. They continued to make really good albums, but nothing with their initial spark -- until now.

Sounding like the logical successor to its first two albums, and the Anonymous Nobody continues the piquant path of De La's oddball poetry, but now with the sage wit that comes with age and experience. Combine such snarky smarts with a speckled brand of Martian/Jamaican electro-hop that borrows from Damon Albarn's Gorillaz (Albarn appears on the dubby daffy "Here in After") and New Wave high-life funk (to which David Byrne contributes on "Snoopies"), and De La Soul make the perfect hosts. Add caramel-coated carnal R&B ("Greyhounds"), sparsely orchestrated atonal electronica ("Drawn"), and the good old-fashioned loping Long Island beats they started with, and De La Soul has (re)risen well past those initial 3 feet.

Hot tracks: "Here in After," "Drawn," "Greyhounds"

-- A.D. AMOROSI

The Philadelphia Inquirer

B+Hurry

Guided Meditation

Lame-O

Summer isn't here for long, and the third album by the trio Hurry wistfully captures the sun-kissed sadness of the season slipping away. Front man Matthew Scottoline -- who played bass in the emo band Everyone Everywhere -- steadfastly moves Hurry into classic chiming guitar territory on Guided Meditation.

Pick your own touchstone: Matthew Sweet, Real Estate, The Beatles. Hurry specializes in the kind of melancholy melodicism that at its best is reminiscent of those bands as well as other catchy neo-classicists, like the Posies. The emotional range is wide: Scottoline is in a blue mood in the opening "Nothing to Say" ("What's the point of this? Go away"), cheerfully smitten on the crunchy "Fascination" and breezy "I'm With You," and mildly irked on "Shake It Off" (no relation to Taylor Swift's). But even when it's got "That Sinking Feeling," Guided Meditation maintains a power-pop tunefulness that lifts the spirits.

Hot tracks: "Nothing to Say," "Fascination," "Shake It Off"

-- DAN DELUCA

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Style on 09/13/2016