Clinton: Failed to heed doctor

WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Monday that she's feeling better after falling ill at a 9/11 memorial ceremony, adding she never lost consciousness and didn't think her pneumonia diagnosis was significant enough to disclose beforehand.

"I just didn't think it was going to be that big a deal," she said of the diagnosis she received Friday. She said on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 that despite a doctor's orders to rest for five days, she thought she could "just keep going forward and power through it, and that didn't work out so well."

Asked whether she fainted, Clinton replied: "No, I didn't. I felt dizzy, and I did lose my balance for a minute. But I got in, once I could sit down, once I could cool off, once I got some water, I immediately started feeling better."

Clinton and her aides promised Monday to release more of her medical records after the disclosure of her illness, and they conceded they were slow in providing details about her condition in the hours after her stumble.

Democrats said that Clinton's illness is unlikely to fundamentally alter the presidential race against Republican Donald Trump, but some also said it adds to a growing sense of uncertainty less than two months from Election Day.

Voters have already begun casting ballots in 37 states that have laws allowing people to cast absentee ballots without an excuse, or in person, before Nov. 8.

Clinton abruptly left the 9/11 ceremony in New York and was seen on video stumbling and being held up by aides. After about 90 minutes of silence from her campaign, aides said Clinton left because she was overheated. Several hours later, her doctor acknowledged she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier.

"In retrospect, we could have handled it better," Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon said Monday. He pledged to release "additional medical information" about Clinton in the next few days.

Fallon noted that Clinton was "dead-set" on attending the memorial service and kept to her full schedule on Friday, the day of the diagnosis.

He said Clinton was "alert the whole time" after she was assisted into her motorcade van at ground zero, where she left abruptly after overheating and getting "a bit dizzy."

Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri wrote on Twitter that the campaign "could have done better yesterday, but it is a fact that the public knows more about [Clinton] than any nominee in history."

Clinton spent Monday at her home in Chappaqua, N.Y., after canceling a fundraising trip to California.

Later in the day, Clinton told supporters via text message and Facebook, "I'm feeling fine and getting better," adding, "Like anyone who's ever been home sick from work, I'm just anxious to get back out there."

Trump, who said in a television interview Monday morning on Fox News that he would soon release more detailed medical information, responded with restraint to questions about Clinton's health. He wished her well and did not repeat questions he has previously raised about whether the former secretary of state has the strength and stamina to be president.

He did hammer Clinton for her assertion Friday night that half of his supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables" and are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic. Clinton later said she regretted applying that description to "half" of Trump's backers, but she stuck by her assertion that the GOP nominee has given a platform to "hateful views and voices."

Speaking in Maryland on Monday, Trump said he was shocked to hear Clinton "attack, slander, smear and demean these wonderful, amazing people who are supporting our campaign."

Trump demanded that Clinton apologize for her comments, which he called "disqualifying" and the "single biggest mistake of the political season."

At a rally later Monday in Asheville, N.C., violence briefly broke out when a Trump supporter lashed out at protesters.

As several protesters were being escorted out by security, a man in the crowd grabbed a male protester around the neck and then punched him. He then slapped at a woman being led out. The Trump supporter was not ejected by security.

The businessman talked through the scuffle and cracked after the disturbance, "Is there any place more fun than a Trump rally?"

After a staff shake-up in August, Trump has largely abandoned the free-wheeling style of campaigning that energized his supporters but also led to a string of contentious comments about women, members of minority groups, and others. His effort to stay on script has coincided with tightening in both national polls and surveys in some key swing states.

Democrats are also warily watching a Senate landscape that looked to be favorable for the party if Trump proved to be a drag on GOP candidates. But Rob Portman of Ohio has distanced himself from Trump and appears headed for re-election, and Republicans are also feeling more confident in Florida since Marco Rubio reversed course and decided to run for re-election.

"The last few days feed into a sense of uncertainty," said Chris Kofinis, a Democratic strategist. He said Clinton's rough weekend raises the stakes for the first presidential debate Sept. 26, which "will either finish Trump, or, if he does well, it will create a race."

Privately, some Republicans say Trump would likely be losing more convincingly to a different Democratic nominee. But Clinton's unpopularity rivals that of her opponent, and she's been unable to do much to change the minds of Americans who believe she is dishonest and secretive.

Transparency concerns

Indeed, some Democrats said it wasn't Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis or even the video of her stumbling into a van that left them nervous. It was her campaign's unwillingness to quickly level with the public about the situation.

"Antibiotics can take care of pneumonia," David Axelrod, a longtime adviser to President Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter. "What's the cure for an unhealthy penchant for privacy that repeatedly creates unnecessary problems?"

Jim Manley, a Democratic operative who was a longtime aide to Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, said that it was troubling, though not surprising, that so much time elapsed between Clinton's departure from the event and the release of an explanation from her campaign.

"As someone who has watched them operate for years, none of this comes as a surprise," Manley said. "They certainly could have been more open than they were. It fits a pattern that enemies are going to use against them."

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, raised questions about Clinton's handling of the situation.

"Lack of transparency is an overarching theme," Conway wrote Monday morning, in response to a news story about the health episode.

But former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, who is a Democrat and a doctor, said he is "dismayed" by the media coverage of her illness, noting that Clinton's failure to disclose her pneumonia paled in comparison to Trump's lack of transparency.

But he urged the campaign to pare the candidate's schedule.

"Hillary need not to be working 25-hour days, which is what she's been doing -- and she can do that easily," Dean said.

For many of Clinton's supporters, her battle with Trump is worryingly close.

"If you look at the way the last couple months have gone, it feels like the race should be further apart," said Greg Haas, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist and former county party chairman.

Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic state representative from Rhode Island, said he was "surprised and concerned" that the race is so tight.

"I still think that we are likely to win, but I think anyone who's not concerned about a bigoted, KKK-endorsed sociopath being this close right now in the polls is not living in reality," Regunberg said of Trump.

Some Democrats said their biggest fear is complacency -- making the tightening of the race a less unpleasant development.

"It really says to me and other supporters of Hillary that we have to be invested, and we're going to have to get out and work," said Missouri state Rep. Margo McNeil, who was a Clinton delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

Trump rips Fed

Separately Monday, Trump accused the Federal Reserve of keeping interest rates low for political reasons, the latest in a string of often contradictory critiques of the nation's central bank.

The Fed defends the setting of its influential interest rate as independent of political considerations -- a principle that is considered fundamental not only to the Fed but for central banks around the world. Yet speaking on CNBC, Trump said Fed Chairman Janet Yellen should be "ashamed" of keeping interest rates so low for so long.

"She's obviously political and doing what Obama wants her to do, and I know that's not supposed to be the way it is," Trump said.

The Fed typically lowers interest rates to encourage businesses and consumers to borrow money and spend it, boosting growth. Raising rates makes saving more attractive and helps rein in an overheating economy.

Trump's remarks came after an interview with Reuters last week in which he blamed the Fed for creating a "false economy" and an "artificial stock market." But the businessman has given conflicting assessments of the costs and benefits of low interest rates over the course of his campaign.

This spring, Trump told Fortune that low interest rates were "the best thing we have going for us" and said any increase could be "scary." And Trump told CNBC in May that a rate increase could cause a "major problem," particularly if the U.S. dollar strengthened considerably.

Trump's attitude toward Yellen has also appeared to shift. In addition to questioning her motives Monday, Trump has said repeatedly that he would consider replacing her if he were elected to the White House. The leader of the Fed is a presidential appointee, and Yellen's term ends in 2018.

In May, Trump said on CNBC that he had "nothing against" Yellen and called her a "capable person." Though he noted that she is a Democrat and would be unlikely to be reappointed by him, he suggested that he supported her leadership.

"She is a low-interest-rate person, she's always been a low-interest-rate person, and let's be honest, I'm a low-interest-rate person," Trump said.

But on Monday, he was on the attack.

"She's keeping [rates] artificially low to get Obama retired," he told CNBC. "Watch what is going to happen afterward. It is a very serious problem ... and to a certain extent, I think she should be ashamed of herself."

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard, Michelle R. Smith, David Lieb, Lisa Lerer and Ken Thomas of The Associated Press; by Terrence Dopp of Bloomberg News; by Jenna Johnson, Abby Phillip and Ylan Q. Mui of The Washington Post; and by Nick Corasaniti of The New York Times.

