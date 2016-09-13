Two children hit by car while waiting for school bus flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital

PARIS -- A car struck two children who were sitting on the edge of a street while they awaited a school bus Monday, police said.

Cpl. Tony Howard of the Paris Police Department said the children were flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. He added that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not immediately release the names of the children -- a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl -- or the driver.

The youngsters were sitting on the edge of Carr Street in the Logan County town when the driver, who lives down that street, turned onto it about 7:24 a.m. and struck them, Howard said.

The driver "was blinded by the sun" and couldn't see the children, Howard said. "I know that the sun was very blinding to me this morning" in the same area.

Howard said the children have lacerations and probably some broken bones.

The girl was pinned under the car.

The driver was not speeding at the time, Howard said.

Authorities had not decided as of Monday afternoon whether to file any charges.

