NWA Business Women's Conference evacuated from Hammons Center after bomb threat

ROGERS — Attendees at the Northwest Arkansas Business Women's Conference were evacuated from the John Q. Hammons Center Tuesday morning for what police called a "nonspecific" bomb threat.

The building was cleared and attendees were headed back inside just before 10:30 a.m.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said the threat was called in.

Mary Lou Slinkard, a Benton County justice of the peace, said she was listening to a speaker at the conference talk about stress when they were evacuated from the buildin. She said they had been outside since about 9:30 a.m.