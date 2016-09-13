Police: Boy, 6, safe after man steals woman's car with youth in it outside Arkansas day care

A 6-year-old boy was found safe Tuesday morning a short time after a man stole a car he was in from outside a day care center in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

Authorities also arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Marvin Reeves, and charged him with robbery, kidnapping and second-degree battery.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said in a news release that the carjacking happened about 7 a.m. as the victim was dropping off her daughter at a day care near 2nd Avenue and Olive Street. The 6-year-old boy remained in the car, and when his mother returned to the vehicle, she was approached by Reeves, police said.

He first asked for a ride and then "jerked" the woman from the car and drove off, the release said. The woman "grabbed onto the car and Reeves," but he "hit and dragged" her, and she eventually injured her arm and let go, the release added.

A witness called police a short time later after seeing Reeves abandon the car at an apartment building parking lot, authorities said.

The boy was found a short time later near 7th Avenue and Nebraska Street, police said, adding that Reeves was arrested in the same area.