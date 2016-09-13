Authorities: Man with active warrants broke into jail for protection

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police say a 23-year-old man looking for protection ran into an Ohio jail and became trapped in the facility.

Authorities say Chad Saylor breached the Butler County Resolutions facility in Hamilton on Saturday by climbing a pipe and becoming trapped in the rear of the facility. Police say he then called 911, saying people were after him with weapons and trying to kill him and he needed to get to safety.

The breach came days after an inmate walked away from the Butler County jail and was found a day later.

Saylor had active warrants and was taken into custody. He wasn't seriously injured.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.