2 die in vehicle crashes on Arkansas roads, police report

Arkansas State Police reported that a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conway County early Monday.

Leonard Murray, 56, of Morrilton was driving a Honda moped west on U.S. 64 near Plumerville when a 2008 Chrysler Aspen sport utility vehicle struck him from behind about 12:42 a.m., according to state police. The moped traveled off the road and Murray was thrown from the vehicle.

A crash report states the Chrysler driver fled the scene but was "apprehended a short time later." The report did not identify the driver.

Marcus Spurlock, 41, of Morrilton was taken into custody in connection with the collision, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. Spurlock is scheduled for a hearing today or Wednesday, Sadler said.

Conditions were clear and dry when the crash occurred, according to the report.

State police reported Sunday that a man had died in a crash in Baxter County. Charles Martin, 62, of Mountain Home was driving a 1946 Chevrolet north on Arkansas 5 near Arkansas 178.

A 2014 Chevrolet turned onto the road from a parking lot about 2 p.m. and struck Martin's vehicle.

Martin was killed.

The 2014 Chevrolet driver, Maurice Wood, 74, of Cotter, was injured in the crash. He was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Metro on 09/13/2016