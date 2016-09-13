The nation in brief

Memphis fire kills 6 children, 3 adults

MEMPHIS -- Nine people -- six children and three adults -- died early Monday in Memphis' deadliest house fire in decades, and one other child is fighting for life at a hospital, authorities said.

Firefighters initially spotted light smoke outside the single-story wood-and-brick home in south Memphis when they arrived about 1:20 a.m. but quickly encountered heavy smoke inside after they entered, Memphis Fire Services Director Gina Sweat said.

Fire crews found four adults and three children dead in the home, Sweat said at a news conference, though the fire department later corrected the breakdown of victims found in the house to three adults and four children. Two other children died after being taken in extremely critical condition to a children's hospital, she said.

One other child remains hospitalized, said Sweat, who called it the deadliest fire in Memphis since the 1920s.

The names of the dead weren't immediately released. Some of the victims had signs of smoke inhalation, while others had burns, according to authorities.

The wood-frame home, is in a poor, working-class neighborhood of Memphis.

An exact cause hasn't yet been determined, though Sweat said the fire apparently began in the living room.

Obama to veto 9/11 Saudi lawsuit bill

WASHINGTON -- The White House said Monday that President Barack Obama intends to veto legislation that would allow families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia.

The legislation gives victims' families the right to sue in U.S. court for any role that elements of the Saudi government may have played in the 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest says other countries could use the legislation, which would let courts waive claims to foreign sovereign immunity in cases involving terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, as an excuse to haul U.S. diplomats or U.S. service members into court.

Earnest also says the executive branch can already designate certain countries as state sponsors of terrorism, and the bill would give judges across the country the ability to make a similar designation. He says that's not an effective response to terrorism.

Return fire kills bystander, wounds 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A gunbattle between two people led to the fatal shooting of one bystander and the wounding of five others after a peace rally at a public housing community in Alabama, police said Monday.

A teenager was shooting at the driver of a red Ford Mustang when the driver "recklessly returned fire," hitting the bystanders at Gate City in Birmingham on Sunday night, said Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards.

Edwards identified the man killed as 20-year-old Bobby Clayton of Birmingham. He said several of the five survivors received what appeared to be injuries to their arms and legs.

The teenager and driver, who were not identified, knew each other and had had previous disputes, Edwards said.

"This calculated shooting was between individuals who had no regard for human life, and unfortunately their actions resulted in someone losing their life," he said.

White House trespasser takes plea deal

WASHINGTON -- A man who draped himself in the American flag and jumped over the White House fence on Thanksgiving Day last year took a plea deal Monday that will likely resolve the case without a jail sentence.

Joseph Caputo of Stamford, Conn., appeared in federal court in the District of Columbia to plead guilty to entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Prosecutors have agreed not to ask for jail time in the case but can ask for a period of probation of up to three years.

Caputo has agreed to not enter the District of Columbia during any period of supervised release or probation, among other restrictions.

Caputo, 23, scaled the fence on Nov. 26, 2015 while carrying in his mouth a binder with a self-authored, "re-written" Constitution. Once over the fence he shouted "I love my country" and complied with Secret Service officers' demands to get on the ground.

