Wary, most Syrian rebels to heed cease-fire

BEIRUT -- Rebel factions in Syria expressed deep reservations Sunday about the terms of a U.S.-Russia deal that seeks to restart the peace process for the war-torn country, with the leader of at least one U.S.-backed rebel faction publicly calling the offer a "trap."

The second in command of the powerful, ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham group condemned the superpower agreement as an effort to secure Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and drive rebel factions apart.

"A rebellious people who have fought and suffered for six years cannot accept half-solutions," said Ali al-Omar in a video statement.

But the commander and other rebel leaders stopped short of fully rejecting the agreement's interim cease-fire, which will come into effect in stages beginning today at sunset, coinciding with the start of Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim holiday.

The deal hammered out between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva early Saturday allows the Syrian government to continue to strike at militants until the U.S. and Russia take over the task in one week's time.

The arrangement has divided rebel factions, who have depended on the might of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham militant group to resist government advances around the contested city of Aleppo. Jabhat Fatah al-Sham was formerly known as the Nusra Front.

Al-Omar said his Ahrar al-Sham group, which is affiliated with Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, would "refuse the targeting of any faction of our blessed factions" and called on rebels to unify into a single front.

Still, a senior official inside Ahrar al-Sham said rebels would nevertheless abide by the cease-fire to regroup after a punishing conflict with pro-government forces over Aleppo.

"The Islamist factions and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham will abide by the cease-fire without publicly declaring it," said the official. "They will announce they are opposed to the U.S.-Russian agreement, but they will halt their operations on the ground because of the losses they sustained in the battles for Aleppo," he said.

Other factions less closely tied to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, including those backed by Turkish ground forces in the northern frontier area, will publicly commit to the agreement, according to the Ahrar al-Sham official.

"The free Syrian factions under the Euphrates Shield banner will announce their commitment to the agreement, of course," he said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. and Russia will coordinate to target the Islamic State group in Syria and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, while rebels and the Syrian government will be expected to stop attacking one another. The deal has received the endorsement of Assad's government and its key allies -- Russia, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

But that scenario is complicated by the fact that according to the U.S., Jabhat Fatah al-Sham remains intertwined with several other factions. The group renounced its ties to al-Qaida in July, but the U.S. has rejected that claim.

It is not clear how these governments intend to distinguish between Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and other rebel factions or how they will be able to attack militants without hitting U.S.-backed rebels, as well.

Several previous negotiated cease-fires have all eventually collapsed. A partial "cessation of hostilities" that brought sorely needed relief to civilians in March unraveled as the government continued to strike targets in opposition areas.

Despite fundamental differences in their vision for Syria, rebels and opposition activists hailed a rebel coalition led by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham when it broke a government siege on the rebel-held eastern quarters in Aleppo. The U.N. estimated a quarter-million residents were trapped inside with dwindling food and medical supplies.

The government has since re-established its siege.

Holiday shoppers slain

More than 2,000 people have been killed in fighting over the past 40 days in Aleppo, including 700 civilians and 160 children, according to a Syrian human rights group. One of the more immediate goals of the Kerry-Lavrov agreement is to allow the U.N. to establish aid corridors into Aleppo.

On Saturday, presumed Russian or government airstrikes on rebel-held Idlib and Aleppo provinces killed more than 90 civilians, including 13 children in an attack on a marketplace in Idlib, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The strikes hit the Idlib marketplace as people shopped for Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

"Idlib's people got a gift for the feast," said Mohammad Najdat Kaddour, a resident of the nearby town of Binnish who came to Idlib to film the aftermath. "This was their gift."

"People decided to go out after hearing there was a truce on Eid," he said via Internet chat. He said he was incensed not only at the Syrian government, but also at the U.S. for supporting a deal he considered worthless.

"Do you believe there's something called a truce?" he said. "They are all a bunch of criminals."

In the aftermath on Sunday, rebels and opposition activists were asking whether the government's side could be trusted.

"What truce, when the regime commits a massacre in Idlib?" said Ahmad Saud, commander of the U.S.-backed Division 13 brigade, on Twitter. "I am starting to feel that the truce is a military trap to kill us more."

Rebels, who have no airpower, also attacked government-held areas, mainly with mortar shells, since the cease-fire was announced. The Syrian state news media reported rebel shelling in several cities -- Damascus, Aleppo, Hama and Daraa.

In any war, it is common for the parties to escalate attacks in the days or hours before a truce, and in this case the uptick was sharp.

"I will tell my expectations for the coming two days," Abdelkafi al-Hamdo, a schoolteacher and anti-government activist, said in a text message minutes after the deal between the United States and Russia was announced. "Assad will try to kill as much as possible before the claimed cease-fire. A lot of shelling and bombs will fall upon civilians, especially the almost empty markets."

Government-controlled news media said Sunday that the Syrian armed forces had carried out attacks on insurgents in several provinces. Russian officials have denied that their warplanes have been responsible for a single civilian casualty in nearly a year of airstrikes; the monitoring group Airwars.org estimates the number at more than 3,000.

In Aleppo, doctors reported new casualties Sunday morning from another round of barrel bombing.

And Turkey's military said Sunday that its warplanes killed 20 Islamic State group fighters in an attack on targets in northern Syria.

Warplanes had struck three buildings identified as belonging to the Islamic State, the Chief of General Staff's office said in a statement.

In a separate airstrike Sunday, Turkish jets struck Kurdish rebel targets in northern Iraq, killing 13 militants. The state-run Anadolu news agency cited a statement from the Chief of General Staff's office saying the militants were killed in three airstrikes that also took out weapons emplacements in Iraq's Qandil mountains and the Bazian and Avasheen regions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised message marking Eid al-Adha that Turkey has a "primary duty" to its people to destroy the Islamic State and prevent it from staging attacks in Turkey.

